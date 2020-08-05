Israel’s Tel Aviv lights up city hall with Lebanon’s flag

“It is possible and necessary to provide humanitarian aid to civilians who were hurt in Lebanon, but waving an enemy flag in the heart of Tel Aviv is moral confusion,” Raffi Peretz wrote on Twitter.
The city hall in the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv is lit up in the colours of the Lebanese national flag in solidarity, on August 5, 2020, a day after a devastating blast at the port of Lebanese’s capital, in Israel's latest gesture towards a country with which it is technically at war. (AFP)
Israel and Lebanon are still technically at war, while tensions with the Lebanese Shiite movement Hezbollah have spiked in recent weeks.
Hezbollah and Israel fought a devastating month-long conflict in 2006 in which Lebanon’s infrastructure was badly damaged.
The war killed more than 1,200 Lebanese, mostly civilians, and 160 Israelis, most of them soldiers.
In Gaza, a Palestinian territory where the poverty rate exceeds 50 percent due at least in part to a crippling Israeli blockade, residents of Khan Yunis organized a blood drive for casualties in Beirut.
Israel tightly controls everything that enters and exits the Islamist Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip, but local authorities in Khan Younis said they were working with the Red Cross and Red Crescent to deliver the donated blood to Lebanon.