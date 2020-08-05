Lebanese PM Diab calls on ‘friendly countries’ to help after Beirut explosions

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Hassan Diab Tuesday urged “friendly countries” to send help after two massive blasts flattened Beirut’s port, killing dozens and wounding thousands.
Watch: Video shot from inside a car shows a huge mushroom cloud ripping from one of two explosions that erupted from #Lebanon’s Port #Beirut, shocking motorists in the Lebanese capital.https://t.co/IB8kyus4cq pic.twitter.com/EjDOpl2LED— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 4, 2020
A helicopter puts out a fire at the scene of an explosion at the port of Lebanon's capital Beirut. (AFP)
Watch: Video shows the moment a domestic worker moves to protect a child after an explosion at Port #Beirut shatters the windows of their home.#Lebanonhttps://t.co/IB8kyus4cq pic.twitter.com/11YJ1DN0Mn— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 4, 2020
