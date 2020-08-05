Lebanese PM Diab calls on ‘friendly countries’ to help after Beirut explosions

Lebanon’s Prime Minister Hassan Diab Tuesday urged “friendly countries” to send help after two massive blasts flattened Beirut’s port, killing dozens and wounding thousands.

“I am sending an urgent appeal to all countries that are friends and brothers and love Lebanon, to stand by its side and help us treat these deep wounds,” he said in a televised address.

A helicopter puts out a fire at the scene of an explosion at the port of Lebanon's capital Beirut. (AFP)

Lebanon's prime minister vowed Tuesday that those responsible for two massive blasts in Beirut's port, which killed at least 50 people and injured thousands, would be held to account.

"What happened today will not pass without accountability. Those responsible for this catastrophe will pay the price," Hassan Diab said in a televised address.

Diab also appealed for international assistance to help Lebanon, which is already mired in its worst economic crisis in decades.

Last Update: Wednesday, 05 August 2020 KSA 00:06 - GMT 21:06