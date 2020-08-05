Lebanese set up websites to find loved ones missing in Beirut explosions

An Instagram page was set up to help identify those who went missing or were unheard from following the Beirut explosions on Tuesday. A separate website was created asking for donations to help the city recover from the catastrophic blasts.
The crowdfunding has so far raised around $700,000 in donations.
The Instagram page, @locatevictimsbeirut, has more than 30,000 followers, where photos of those missing and contact information for their loved ones are being posted.
Multiple explosions ripped across Downtown Beirut on Tuesday. At least 60 people have died and more than 3,000 wounded, according to Health Minister Hamad Hassan.
The country’s prime minister, Hassan Diab, said that a shipment of 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate was stored in a warehouse at the Port of Beirut. It had been there for six years, Diab said, “without taking preventive measures.”
Last Update: Wednesday, 05 August 2020 KSA 02:25 - GMT 23:25