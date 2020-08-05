Lebanon’s Tripoli to serve as chief port following Beirut blast: Minister

The northern city of Tripoli in Lebanon will serve as the country’s alternative port following the explosion at Beirut’s port on Tuesday, according to Lebanese Public Works Minister Michel Najjar.

“The damage is massive at the port and it will take a very long time to fix and build,” Najjar told a local television station, adding that Lebanon’s second-largest city, Tripoli in the north, will serve as the alternative port, possibly backed up by Sidon and Tyre.

The huge explosion in Beirut on Tuesday destroyed plenty of Lebanon’s wheat and rice supplies, stoking fears of shortages in a nation which imports nearly all its food and already reeling from an economic crisis.

The blast, which killed dozens of people and injured thousands, happened next to a grain silo in the capital’s port, most of which was wrecked.

A picture shows the aftermath of a blast that tore through Lebanon's capital on August 5, 2020 in Beirut. (AFP)

Video footage appeared to show grain spilling from the silos, which have a capacity of 120,000 tons. The government said the storage facility was mostly empty, but that what stocks were there are unusable.

Most other food at the port, which handles 60 percent of Lebanon’s imports, was also ruined, according to Bob Jabra, a partner at local commodity trader Ibrahim Jabra & Sons. The company lost 10 containers of rice, or 250 tons, Jabra said.

Lebanon has enough wheat to last around six weeks and shouldn’t face deep shortages, Ahmed Hatteet, the head of the country’s association of wheat importers, told local media outlets.

“The amount of flour in the market and on its way to Lebanon covers the market’s needs for a long period and therefore there’s no flour or bread crisis, said Raoul Nehme, the economy and trade minister, according to state news agency NNA.

A view shows damages at the site of Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 5, 2020. (Reuters)

Food importers were scheduled meet Nehme on Wednesday to discuss the situation, Al Akhbar newspaper reported.

Lebanon relies on privately-owned mills to ship wheat from Ukraine, Russia and other European countries. The government used to buy wheat from local farmers at above-market prices but hasn’t done so in years.

The explosion adds to the pain of Lebanon, which has been battered by the coronavirus pandemic and is suffering from its worst financial crisis in decades.

The government defaulted on around $30 billion of Eurobonds in March and has been trying to get a bailout from the International Monetary Fund.

Shortages of foreign exchange, fuel and food have caused prices to rocket.

Overall inflation stood at 90 percent in June, while that for food was 247 percent, according to the government’s statistics agency.

Last Update: Wednesday, 05 August 2020 KSA 16:38 - GMT 13:38