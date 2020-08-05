Lebanon’s top defense body recommends two-week state of emergency after Beirut blasts

Lebanon's Supreme Defense Council recommends declaring Beirut a disaster-stricken city, imposing a two-week state of emergency, and tasking the military to assume security responsibility of the country, according to the body’s spokesperson.
Pictures show the aftermath of the two explosions that rocked the Port of #Beirut. Georges Kettaneh, the president of the Lebanese Red Cross, referred to "hundreds of wounded" in a statement on Lebanese LBC television.#Lebanonhttps://t.co/xHaJ9KHRVs pic.twitter.com/VNT204PG9Q— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 4, 2020
Watch: Video shot from the top of a building in #Beirut shows the moment of the two explosions rocking the Port of Beirut earlier this afternoon.#Lebanonhttps://t.co/IB8kyus4cq pic.twitter.com/7gXkI8xmlD— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 4, 2020
Last Update: Wednesday, 05 August 2020 KSA 01:06 - GMT 22:06