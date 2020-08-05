Pompeo reaffirms support for 'Lebanese people' after Beirut blasts

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called Lebanon's Prime Minister Hassan Diab Wednesday and reaffirmed Washington's "steadfast commitment" to help the "Lebanese people" after Tuesday's explosions in Beirut.
Pompeo called it a "terrifying event" and stressed "our solidarity with and support for the Lebanese people as they strive for the dignity, prosperity, and security they deserve."
Pompeo's tweet and the statement from his office made no mention of support for the Lebanese government.
On Tuesday, Pompeo phoned former Prime Minister Saad Hariri and informed him of the US decision to send medical aid and assistance to Lebanon.
At least two explosions rocked Lebanon's capital on Tuesday, with the death count so far at 130 and more than 5,000 wounded.
Last Update: Wednesday, 05 August 2020 KSA 20:36 - GMT 17:36