Saudi-funded medical teams in Lebanon rush in to help people affected by Beirut blast

Following the explosion in the port of Beirut on Tuesday afternoon, medical societies funded by Saudi Arabia’s King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief (KSrelief) in Lebanon assisted in the rescue and relief operations.

Ambulance teams from Souboul Al Salam Relief Team, funded by KSrelief, went from north of Lebanon to Beirut to support the Lebanese medical teams in helping transport the injured to hospitals.

Souboul Al Salam Relief Team, funded by KSrelief, assisting in the transportation of the wounded in Beirut city. (Coutesy: SPA)

A specialized team from Al-Amal Medical Center, another affiliate of KSRelief in Arsal, provided emergency health care services in Beirut.

Al Amal Center also announced that it had launched a blood donation campaign to meet the needs of the injured in Beirut hospitals.

Members of the Souboul Al Salam Relief Team, funded by KSrelief, in Beirut following the blast on Tuesday evening. (Supplied)

More than 100 killed, 4,000 injured: Lebanese Red Cross

A huge blast at Beirut port that devastated entire neighborhoods of the city has killed more than 100 people and injured over 4,000, the Lebanese Red Cross said Wednesday.



“Until now over 4,000 people have been injured and over 100 have lost their lives. Our teams are still conducting search and rescue operations in the surrounding areas,” the Red Cross statement said.



However, Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hassan told a local television early Wednesday that the death toll neared 80, contradicting the report by the Red Cross.



“We have compiled a list of aid and sent it to several countries,” Hassan said. “We need everything to hospitalize the victims, and there is a acute shortage of everything.”



The governor of Lebanon's Beirut, Marwan Abboud, said on Wednesday that the value of damages caused by the explosion which shook the capital ranges between $3 billion and $5 billion, according to the Lebanese National News Agency.

“I think there are between 250,000 and 300,000 people who are now without homes,” Abboud said.

Last Update: Wednesday, 05 August 2020 KSA 20:18 - GMT 17:18