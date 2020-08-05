Trump says Beirut blast was the result of 'an attack' and 'bomb of some kind'

US President Donald Trump said Tuesday that the Beirut explosions were the result of a "bomb of some kind," according to military generals he had spoken to.

Responding to a reporter's question at a White House briefing, Trump said the generals "would know better than I would," and that "they seem to think it was an attack." Trump added that "it was a bomb of some kind."

At the beginning of the White House briefing, Trump offered his condolences to the families of those who died or were wounded in Tuesday's blasts. The US president said it looked "like a terrible attack."

"This was not some kind of manufacturing explosion type of event," Trump said.

Multiple explosions rocked Beirut on Tuesday, killing at least 60 and wounding 3,000, Health Minister Hamad Hassan said. Prime Minister Hassan Diab later revealed that 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate were stored in the warehouse that exploded in the Port of Beirut.

Last Update: Wednesday, 05 August 2020 KSA 02:00 - GMT 23:00