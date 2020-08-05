Two-week state of emergency declared in Beirut following explosions

A renewable two-week state of emergency has been declared in Lebanon’s capital Beirut following the deadly explosions at the city’s port, authorities confirm.
Watch: “I don’t want to give a specific number, but I will tell you that we have more than our capacity and there are many dead,” says a spokesperson for a hospital in #Beirut following the explosions that killed at least 73 people so far.#Lebanonhttps://t.co/IB8kyus4cq pic.twitter.com/lXQbCANGTg— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 4, 2020
