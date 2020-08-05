Two-week state of emergency declared in Beirut following explosions

A renewable two-week state of emergency has been declared in Lebanon’s capital Beirut following the deadly explosions at the city’s port, authorities confirm.

At least 70 people were killed Tuesday and more than 3,000 wounded in multiple explosions that rocked Downtown Beirut, Lebanon's health minister said. US President Donald Trump said he had reason to believe that the blasts were an attack.

Buildings several kilometers away suffered material damage, the explosions were heard over 20 kilometers away from Beirut and residents in Cyprus said they felt the blasts.

