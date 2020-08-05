UK says too early to speculate on cause of massive blast in Beirut

Britain said on Wednesday that it was too early to speculate on the cause of a massive blast that ripped through Beirut killing at least 100 people.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday cast the explosion as a possible attack, though Lebanese leaders said that it was likely caused by highly explosive material that had been stored at warehouses in the capital for years.

When asked about speculation about the causes of the blast, British junior education minister Nick Gibb said: “The Lebanese authorities are of course investigating the cause of that tragedy and before we have the results of that inquiry it is premature to speculate.”

Britain is working urgently to decide what technical and financial help it could provide to Lebanon.

"The government is working urgently this morning on what we can do to help the Lebanese government with technical support and of course working with our allies to provide financial assistance," British junior education minister Nick Gibb told BBC radio.



"There will be further announcements this morning and later today about what support we will be providing to Lebanon," Gibb said.

