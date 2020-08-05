UN-backed court for Lebanon delays verdict in Hariri assassination after Beirut blast

The Special Tribunal for Lebanon (STL) said Wednesday that it was postponing the pronouncement of its judgment into the assassination of former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri out of respect for the victims of the Beirut blasts that ripped across Lebanon.
The STL Trial Chamber postponed the pronouncement of the Judgment in the Ayyash et al. case, from Friday 7 August 2020 to Tuesday 18 August 2020 at 11:00 AM (C.E.T.).— Special Tribunal for Lebanon (@STLebanon) August 5, 2020
Last Update: Wednesday, 05 August 2020 KSA 19:36 - GMT 16:36