UN-backed court for Lebanon delays verdict in Hariri assassination after Beirut blast

The Special Tribunal for Lebanon (STL) said Wednesday that it was postponing the pronouncement of its judgment into the assassination of former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri out of respect for the victims of the Beirut blasts that ripped across Lebanon.

“This was out of respect for the countless victims of the devastating explosion that shook Beirut on Aug. 4, and the three-day of public mourning in Lebanon,” a statement from the STL said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Initially, the verdict was scheduled to be announced on Friday. It has been pushed until Tuesday, Aug. 18, according to the statement.

The STL said it was flying its flag at half-mast to honor those who lost their lives or were wounded or were still missing.

The STL Trial Chamber postponed the pronouncement of the Judgment in the Ayyash et al. case, from Friday 7 August 2020 to Tuesday 18 August 2020 at 11:00 AM (C.E.T.). — Special Tribunal for Lebanon (@STLebanon) August 5, 2020

“[The STL ]is deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic events that shook Lebanon yesterday. The Tribunal expresses its solidarity with the Lebanese people in these difficult times,” the statement said.

Last Update: Wednesday, 05 August 2020 KSA 19:36 - GMT 16:36