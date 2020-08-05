Watch: Beirut blast sweeps away bride posing for wedding day in Lebanon

Eyewitness video has emerged showing a bride who was posing for photographs on her wedding day being swept away by the massive blast that shook Beirut on Tuesday.

According to Reuters, the bride seen in the footage is Dr Israa Seblani. The video shows her smiling in downtown Beirut, close to the well known Le Grey Hotel where Seblani had just been married.

Midway into the clip, the explosion can be heard followed immediately by her bouquet and dress being blown away. She is then led away from the damaged street, apparently safely according to Reuters.

The blast is thought to have killed over 100 people and injured at least 4,000, according to the Lebanese Red Cross.

The damage to the city, which was already suffering from a deteriorating economy, could be up to $5 billion dollars, according to Beirut’s governor.

