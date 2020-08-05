Watch: Beirut woman plays piano in damaged house after blast shatters city

A video showing a woman playing piano in her severely damaged living room has surfaced online, seemingly capturing a moment of resilience in the aftermath of the massive blast that killed over 100 people and injured more than 4,000 in Lebanon’s capital Beirut.

The video shows a woman playing in a room that has suffered what looks like blast damage, with the curtains having fallen down and rubble strewn on the floor.

Al Arabiya English has not been able to verify the location of the footage, but houses and businesses across Beirut were hit by similar damage following an explosion at a warehouse reportedly holding the highly explosive ammonium nitrate in the country’s port.

The damage to the city ranges between $3 billion and $5 billion, according to Beirut Governor Marwan Abboud as quoted in the official Lebanese National News Agency.

“I think there are between 250,000 and 300,000 people who are now without homes,” Abboud said.

The central bank will reportedly approve of a package in which Lebanese banks will offer loans with 0 percent interest to anyone who had their businesses or properties destroyed in the blast, said CNBC News Anchor Hadley Gamble on Twitter.

