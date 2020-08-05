Wife of Dutch ambassador seriously injured in Beirut blast: Ministry

The wife of the Dutch ambassador to Lebanon was seriously injured by a huge blast that took place in Beirut’s port on Tuesday, the Dutch Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

A spokesman said she had been admitted to hospital. He said the blast had caused extensive damage to the Dutch embassy, also wounding four other people connected to it.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Before and after photos of #Beirut's port show a first look at the extent of damage caused by yesterday's explosion in #Lebanon:https://t.co/X7GI19hKrW pic.twitter.com/km2moeU7vk — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 5, 2020

A huge blast at Beirut port that devastated entire neighborhoods of the city has killed more than 100 people and injured over 4,000, the Lebanese Red Cross said Wednesday.

“Until now over 4,000 people have been injured and over 100 have lost their lives. Our teams are still conducting search and rescue operations in the surrounding areas,” the Red Cross statement said.

Read more:

Watch: Beirut woman plays piano in damaged house after blast shatters city

Watch: Beirut blast sweeps away bride posing for wedding day in Lebanon

Beirut port officials to be placed under house arrest: Ministry sources

Last Update: Wednesday, 05 August 2020 KSA 19:19 - GMT 16:19