‘Crime scene must not be tampered with’ after Beirut blasts: Ex-Lebanon PM Siniora
Former Lebanese PM Siniora attends International Conference of Council for Arab and International Relations in Kuwait City. (File photo: Reuters)
Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya EnglishThursday 06 August 2020
Authorities must work together to ensure the scene of the crime is maintained and not tampered with, says former Lebanese Prime Minister Fouad Siniora after meeting with former
“The presidents call on all the agencies in the port to work together directly on the scene of this crime and to be careful not to tamper with it,” Siniora was quoted as saying on his official website.
Sources confirmed to Al Arabiya overnight that the Hezbollah terrorist group had sent several of its members down to the port following the deadly explosion that has so far killed at least 135 people and injured 5,000 others.
US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that nobody can say whether a devastating explosion in Beirut could have been caused by an attack, casting doubt on investigators who have blamed negligence for the warehouse blast.