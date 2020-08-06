‘Crime scene must not be tampered with’ after Beirut blasts: Ex-Lebanon PM Siniora

Authorities must work together to ensure the scene of the crime is maintained and not tampered with, says former Lebanese Prime Minister Fouad Siniora after meeting with former

“The presidents call on all the agencies in the port to work together directly on the scene of this crime and to be careful not to tamper with it,” Siniora was quoted as saying on his official website.

Sources confirmed to Al Arabiya overnight that the Hezbollah terrorist group had sent several of its members down to the port following the deadly explosion that has so far killed at least 135 people and injured 5,000 others.

#Lebanon's four previous prime ministers call for a UN-backed or Arab League-backed investigative committee to investigate the #BeirutBlasts that killed more than 130 and injured more than 5,000.https://t.co/otI07SQDPt — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 5, 2020

Former Prime Ministers Saad Hariri, Najib Mikati, Fouad Siniora and Tammam Salam met earlier on Wednesday and said that it was necessary for an investigative committee from the United Nations or the Arab League to be formed with “transparent” and “independent” judges.

US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that nobody can say whether a devastating explosion in Beirut could have been caused by an attack, casting doubt on investigators who have blamed negligence for the warehouse blast.

Last Update: Thursday, 06 August 2020 KSA 02:23 - GMT 23:23