Baby born as Beirut blast rips through hospital

As a devastating blast wave tore across Beirut after a warehouse explosion, Emmanuelle Khnaisser prepared to give birth to a baby boy as the hospital shook and windows shattered.

Her husband Edmound captured the shocking moments on camera before their son George was delivered safe and well.

“My son George was born under a catastrophic blast, I did not believe we came out alive,” Edmound said.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app

In a social media post, the new father praised the efforts of the doctors and nurses who delivered his newborn son. In a message of thanks of written in George’s behalf the post continued, “Thank you for bringing me safely into this world. I hope I can pay you back some day.”

On Tuesday (August 4) a devastating blast ripped through Beirut, killing 145 people and generating a seismic shock that was felt across the region. Dozens are missing, thousands are injured and a quarter of a million people are without homes fit to live in.

A security source said the death toll had reached 145, and officials said the figure was likely to rise.

Also read:

After Beirut explosion, Lebanese American politicians stand with Lebanon

Beirut explosion: Lebanon central bank confirms 0 pct interest loans for recovery

Beirut explosion: Hezbollah had ammonium nitrate in northwest London, Cyprus: Reports

Last Update: Thursday, 06 August 2020 KSA 17:30 - GMT 14:30