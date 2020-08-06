NEWS
Beirut explosion: France's Macron arrives in Lebanon after deadly blast

French President Emmanuel Macron answers journalists' questions during a visit on the theme of the learning summer camps at Chambord castle, France July 22, 2020. (Reuters)
The Associated Press, Beirut Thursday 06 August 2020
French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in Beirut to express support for Lebanon in the wake of a massive explosion that tore through the capital earlier this week.

France and other countries have send emergency aid and search-and-rescue teams. But Lebanon, which was already reeling from a severe economic crisis, will need substantial international support to rebuild. The blast killed at least 135 people, wounded thousands, and obliterated Beirut’s port.

