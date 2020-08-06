Beirut explosion: France's Macron arrives in Lebanon after deadly blast

French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived in Beirut to express support for Lebanon in the wake of a massive explosion that tore through the capital earlier this week.
France and other countries have send emergency aid and search-and-rescue teams. But Lebanon, which was already reeling from a severe economic crisis, will need substantial international support to rebuild. The blast killed at least 135 people, wounded thousands, and obliterated Beirut’s port.
