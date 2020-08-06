Beirut explosion: Lebanon’s financial capacity ‘very limited,’ economy minister says

The Lebanese state and central bank have “very limited” financial capacity to confront the impact of the port warehouse explosion that devastated Beirut without foreign aid, its economy minister said on Thursday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



“The capacity of the state is very limited, and so is that of the central bank and the banks. We're not swimming in dollars,” Raoul Nehme said in TV comments to Sky News Arabia.



He said many countries were rushing to help and damages were in the billions of dollars.



He said working with the International Monetary Fund was the only way out for Lebanon, which was already wrestling with a dollar crunch and financial meltdown before Tuesday's blast.

Read more:

Missing port worker found alive in sea 30 hours after blast

Beirut blasts leave hundreds of thousands homeless; hundreds step up to help Lebanon

Cost of damages to exceed $5 billion, Beirut governor reveals as Lebanon grieves

Last Update: Thursday, 06 August 2020 KSA 11:27 - GMT 08:27