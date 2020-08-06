NEWS
Beirut explosion: Missing port worker found alive in sea 30 hours after blast

Missing Port of Beirut worker Amin al-Zahed was found alive in the sea nearly 30 hours after the explosion. (Twitter)
Joanne Serrieh, Al Arabiya English Thursday 06 August 2020
A Port of Beirut worker, who went missing after the explosion in the Lebanese capital, has been found alive at sea nearly 30 hours after the blast, local media reported on Thursday.

Amin al-Zahed, whose photo was published on an Instagram page created to locate missing people, was found bloodied in the Mediterranean Sea, according to local media.

Al-Zahed was reportedly admitted to the Rafic Hariri University Hospital in Beirut after a rescue team pulled him into their boat.

No further details have been released on how he managed to survive or his current condition.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the explosions that killed at least 137 people as of Thursday and injured at least 5,000 others. Prime Minister Hassan Diab said that 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate were stored in the warehouse that exploded.

