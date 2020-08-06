NEWS
MIDDLE EAST

Beirut explosion death toll rises to at least 137 and 5,000 injured: Ministry

Wounded people walk near the site of an explosion at the port in the Lebanese capital Beirut on August 4, 2020. (AFP)
AFP, Beirut Thursday 06 August 2020
Text size A A A

The huge blast at the Port of Beirut has killed at least 137 people, left dozens missing and at least 5,000 wounded, a Lebanese health ministry spokesperson said Thursday.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Tuesday's explosion obliterated part of the port and caused damage over a wide radius in the heart of the city, prompting fears the final death toll could yet rise significantly.

Read more:

Missing port worker found alive in sea 30 hours after blast

Massive explosions rock Lebanon’s capital of Beirut; Trump says it was an ‘attack’

Closest footage yet of Beirut blasts from apartment balcony opposite port

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Thursday, 06 August 2020 KSA 10:03 - GMT 07:03

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top