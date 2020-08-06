Beirut explosion death toll rises to at least 137 and 5,000 injured: Ministry

The huge blast at the Port of Beirut has killed at least 137 people, left dozens missing and at least 5,000 wounded, a Lebanese health ministry spokesperson said Thursday.
Watch: The closest footage of the devastating blasts that rocked #Beirut a day earlier has emerged, according to live video shot by two Lebanese citizens living in an apartment opposite the port where the explosions erupted.#Lebanonhttps://t.co/9zqOn4zRCR pic.twitter.com/bzMv3Z9XzR— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 5, 2020
Last Update: Thursday, 06 August 2020 KSA 10:03 - GMT 07:03