Egypt plane crash: Two dead at Gouna Airport near Red Sea

A light aircraft crashed on landing at Egypt's Gouna Airport on the Red Sea coast on Thursday killing the two pilots on board, the civil aviation ministry said.
The two-seater private tour plane, registered to Airman Sky Sports, was on a test flight when it crashed, civil aviation ministry spokesman Bassem Abdel Karim said.
Egypt's prosecutor general and the civil aviation ministry have both launched investigations to assess the cause of the crash.
Egypt has had a chequered aviation history in recent years.
In November 2015, a Russian airliner was bombed by ISIS, killing all 224 people on board.
In May 2016, an EgyptAir flight carrying 66 people from Paris to Cairo crashed into the Mediterranean.
Last Update: Thursday, 06 August 2020 KSA 15:16 - GMT 12:16