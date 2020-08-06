Lebanese criticize Berri’s ‘Beirut will rise like a phoenix’ comments after blasts

Several Lebanese citizens have taken to social media to voice their anger toward Lebanese politician Nabih Berri following his statement that “Beirut will rise like a phoenix” after the devastating blasts that rocked the Lebanese capital.

“Beirut does not burn, does not drown, it drinks patience and rises like the phoenix,” Berri wrote in a poem that was published by Al Jadeed television channel’s website.

Many pointed toward Berri’s lack of sensitivity and choice of words, while others pointed toward his role as part of the country’s political oligarchy that has plundered Lebanon into an economic crisis.

“Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri -- perhaps THE emblem of Lebanese political corruption -- offers citizens of Beirut empty b******* about phoenixes rising from ashes,” wrote security analyst David Daoud on Twitter.

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri -- perhaps THE emblem of Lebanese political corruption -- offers citizens of Beirut empty bullshit about phoenixes rising from ashes. https://t.co/5ozlydcmb9 — David A. Daoud (@DavidADaoud) August 5, 2020

Berri, Lebanon’s current parliament speaker, has been in his post for 28 years. He leads the Amal party whose members have often clashed with peaceful demonstrators in the past year during the popular Lebanese protests.

“Berri is going through the denial phase that a person suffers from after a major trauma, followed by (POST TROMARIC STRESS DISORDER) [sic] phase,” wrote one Twitter user identifying himself as Anthony.

“It will not rise up as long as you are in it, leave, resign,” twitter user Hoda Yaman wrote.

The explosion in the Lebanese capital on Tuesday sowed devastation across entire city neighborhoods, killing more than 100 people, wounding thousands and plunging Lebanon deeper into crisis.

