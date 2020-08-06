Lebanon's Gebran Bassil warns Macron of refugees 'your way' if Lebanon collapses

The head of Lebanon’s largest Christian party and son-in-law of the president, Gebran Bassil, warned French President Emmanuel Macron that millions of refugees would flee to Europe if Lebanon collapsed.
معلومات OTV: باسيل لماكرون: لا نغفل واقع وجود مليونيّ لاجئ ونازح على أرضنا نتيجة للحروب غير العادلة. هؤلاء الذين نرحب بهم بسخاء، قد يسلكون طريق الهروب نحوكم في حال تفتت لبنان - https://t.co/6oytNSnfZm pic.twitter.com/gqd3qly2v1— OTV Lebanon (@OTVLebanon) August 6, 2020
Playing the only tune he knows, #Lebanon's most hated politician (the president's son-in-law) tries to make this about Syrian refugees, telling Macron 2 million of them will "head your way" if Lebanon falls apart pic.twitter.com/Yl6t7Al08R— Alex Rowell (@alexjrowell) August 6, 2020
Last Update: Friday, 07 August 2020 KSA 23:09 - GMT 20:09