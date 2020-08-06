Lebanon's ambassador to Jordan resigns on live TV, cites rampant corruption

Lebanon's ambassador to Jordan announced her resignation on live TV Thursday, due to rampant corruption days after a massive Beirut explosion ripped across the capital.
"They should all go [home],” Tracy Chamoun told MTV Lebanon, adding that senior officials should be held accountable for the situation Lebanon has reached.
"All those who came into power in Lebanon following the war, are mentally sick," Chamoun said, referring to the 1975-90 Civil War in Lebanon.
Chamoun also called for parliamentary elections based on a new electoral law.
Chamoun's father, Dany, was assassinated in 1990, at the end of the civil war. Her grandfather is former Lebanese President Camille Chamoun.
She was appointed ambassador to Jordan in 2017.
