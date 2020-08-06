NEWS
Missing Beirut staff member died after explosion, says French shipping company

Lebanese army soldiers stand guard in front of destroyed ships at the scene where an explosion hit on Tuesday the seaport of Beirut, Lebanon. (AP)
Reuters, Paris Thursday 06 August 2020
Container shipping group CMA CGM said on Thursday that one of its staff who was missing after an explosion that ripped through Beirut port on Tuesday has died.

The French-based company in a statement said that two of its staff in Beirut were seriously injured and many slightly hurt.

It also confirmed that it was setting up a logistics hub in the Lebanese port of Tripoli, like other shipping firms, and was also offering logistical assistance to the authorities.

Last Update: Thursday, 06 August 2020 KSA 19:45 - GMT 16:45

