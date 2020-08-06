Missing Beirut staff member died after explosion, says French shipping company

Container shipping group CMA CGM said on Thursday that one of its staff who was missing after an explosion that ripped through Beirut port on Tuesday has died.
The French-based company in a statement said that two of its staff in Beirut were seriously injured and many slightly hurt.
It also confirmed that it was setting up a logistics hub in the Lebanese port of Tripoli, like other shipping firms, and was also offering logistical assistance to the authorities.
- Developing
Read more:
After Beirut explosion, Lebanese American politicians stand with Lebanon
Beirut explosion: Missing port worker found alive in sea 30 hours after Lebanon blast
Cost of damages to exceed $5 billion, Beirut governor reveals as Lebanon grieves
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Thursday, 06 August 2020 KSA 19:45 - GMT 16:45