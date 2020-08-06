Satellite images after Beirut blasts show part of port carved out after explosion

Handout satellite images released the day after a devastating explosion erupted at Beirut port show a segment of the land totally carved out due to the sheer force of the blast.
Satellite images released the day after a devastating explosion erupted at #Beirut port show a portion of the land - where a warehouse that housed 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate exploded - carved out due to the sheer force of the blast.https://t.co/8KYzX25cnr pic.twitter.com/U8lQjBOIUA— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 6, 2020
The #BeirutBlast was so huge that it literally carved out a part of the land.— Jenan Moussa (@jenanmoussa) August 5, 2020
Aerial view 👇@akhbar pic.twitter.com/sFzbybVKFq
