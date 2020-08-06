NEWS
Satellite images after Beirut blasts show part of port carved out after explosion

Satellite images released on Wednesday courtesy of Cnes 2020 via Airbus DS.
Ismaeel Naar, Al Arabiya English Thursday 06 August 2020
Handout satellite images released the day after a devastating explosion erupted at Beirut port show a segment of the land totally carved out due to the sheer force of the blast.

The satellite images released on Wednesday courtesy of Cnes 2020 via Airbus DS showed the impact of the blast the previous day, with a significant part of the port missing from where the warehouse that held 2,750 tons of a volatile fertilizer ingredient and ammonium nitrate exploded.

The explosion in the Lebanese capital sowed devastation across entire city neighborhoods, killing more than 100 people, wounding thousands and plunging Lebanon deeper into crisis.

The Lebanese government on Wednesday said it wanted officials placed under house arrest over the cataclysmic Beirut blast, as it announced a two-week state of emergency in the capital.

(With AFP)

Last Update: Thursday, 06 August 2020 KSA 04:22 - GMT 01:22

