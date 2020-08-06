US Special Envoy for Iran Brian Hook stepping down: Pompeo

The US Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook is stepping down from his post, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday.

"Brian Hook has decided to step down from his role," Pompeo said in a statement, after Hook revealed his plans to the New York Times.

Hook will be replaced by Elliott Abrams, the State Department's Special Representative for Venezuela.

“Sometimes it’s the journey and sometimes it’s the destination,’’ Hook told NYT. “In the case of our Iran strategy, it’s both. We would like a new deal with the regime. But in the meantime, our pressure has collapsed their finances," he said.

Hook leaves his post after being appointed in 2017.

“By almost every metric, the [Iranian] regime and its terrorist proxies are weaker than three and a half years ago,” Hook said.

“Deal or no deal, we have been very successful.”

Pompeo commended Hook for achieving "historic results countering the Iranian regime."

