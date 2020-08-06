US military sending aid to help Lebanese people recover after Beirut explosions

The US military will deliver three planes of food, water and medical supplies to Lebanon to help with recovery efforts after the Beirut explosions, a senior US commander told Lebanon’s army chief, Gen. Joseph Aoun, Thursday.

General Frank McKenzie informed Aoun of the “impending delivery of three C-17s shipments of US relief supplies including food, water, and medical supplies,” a statement from the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said.

McKenzie also expressed US willingness to continue its work and partnership with the Lebanese army to help provide aid and assistance to meet the “needs of the Lebanese people during this terrible tragedy.”

More than 5,000 people were injured and at least 130 were killed after multiple explosions ripped across Lebanon’s capital of Beirut on Tuesday.

The CENTCOM statement made no mention of supporting the Lebanese government. A similar message was relayed earlier by French President Emmanuel Macron, who said France would help the Lebanese people.

Calls are being made for international donors to deal directly with the people, rather than the Lebanese political elite, which has long been accused of rampant corruption.

McKenzie expressed a desire to continue to partner with the Lebanese army, the US Embassy in Beirut, and USAID to “identify and expedite support for Lebanon’s recovery effort,” the statement said.

