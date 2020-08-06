US still not ruling out an attack as the cause for Beirut blasts, Trump and aide say

US President Donald Trump and a White House official Wednesday questioned the cause of the deadly Beirut blasts, which killed over 130 people and left more than 5,000 wounded, saying that an attack had not been ruled out.
“Nobody knows yet,” Trump said during a White House briefing. “I mean, how can you say [it was an] accident.”
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Trump said that some people think it was an attack, while others doubted it. “Whatever happened, it’s terrible.”
Moments earlier, White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said that Washington had “not totally ruled out” an attack being the cause of the Beirut blasts.
Read more:
Watch: Closest footage yet of Beirut blasts from apartment balcony opposite port
Watch: Beirut blast sweeps away bride posing for wedding day in Lebanon
Lebanon PM Diab says 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate at site of Beirut blasts
“Without sharing anything classified, I’ve been able to see a lot of what has taken place [in briefings with the president],” Meadows was quoted as telling CNN. “Obviously, there’s no group that has claimed any responsibility, but what the president shared with the American people is what he was briefed on,” he added.
Meadows was referring to comments made by Trump on Tuesday that a “bomb of some kind” resulted in the explosion at the Port of Beirut. The president’s comments were “not speculation,” Meadows said.
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Thursday, 06 August 2020 KSA 02:25 - GMT 23:25