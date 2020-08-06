World Bank offers help in assessing Lebanon's damage after Beirut blasts

The World Bank Group said on Wednesday it stands ready to assess Lebanon's damage and needs after a devastating Beirut port explosion and work with the country's partners to mobilize public and private financing for reconstruction and recovery.
The World Bank said in a statement that it "would be also willing to reprogram existing resources and explore additional financing to support rebuilding lives and livelihoods of people impacted by this disaster."
Two planeloads of French rescue workers and aid headed to Beirut and French President Emmanuel Macron was to arrive Thursday to offer support for the former protectorate. The countries retain close political and economic ties.
Several planes of medical equipment and supplies from Greece, Kuwait and elsewhere arrived at Beirut’s international airport. The EU planned to send firefighters with vehicles, dogs and equipment designed to find people trapped in debris.
