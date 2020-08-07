Beirut explosion: US pledges over $17 mln in disaster aid for Lebanon

The United States has pledged over $17 million in initial disaster aid for Lebanon, following Tuesday's Beirut port explosion, the US embassy said on Friday.
أعلنت الولايات المتحدة عن مساعدات طارئة بقيمة 17 مليون دولار لمساعدة لبنان على تخطي المأساة المروعة.— U.S. Embassy Beirut (@usembassybeirut) August 7, 2020
The U.S. has already pledged $17 million in emergency aid to assist Lebanon in responding to the horrific tragedy on August 4.#InThisTogether @USAFCENT @CENTCOM @LebarmyOfficial pic.twitter.com/Avrytvgbgk
