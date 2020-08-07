NEWS
Beirut explosion: US pledges over $17 mln in disaster aid for Lebanon

A Lebanese Red Cross member walks among the debris from damaged buildings following Tuesday's blast in Beirut's port area, Lebanon August 5, 2020. (Reuters)
The United States has pledged over $17 million in initial disaster aid for Lebanon, following Tuesday's Beirut port explosion, the US embassy said on Friday.

It said in a statement that the aid included food assistance, medical supplies and financial assistance for the Lebanese Red Cross.

“Announcements of additional aid and assistance are forthcoming,” it added.

Last Update: Friday, 07 August 2020 KSA 13:03 - GMT 10:03

