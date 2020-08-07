Sixteen arrested in connection with Beirut blasts: State-run news agency

Sixteen people have been arrested in Lebanon in connection with the massive explosions that rocked Beirut, a judge told the state-run news agency Thursday night.

“The current number of those detained is 16, in addition to others that are still under investigation,” Lebanese Judge Fadi Akiki told the National News Agency.

But more than 18 people have been questioned so far, including officials from the Port of Beirut, Customs Department and employees at the Warehouse 12, where more than 2,750 tons of ammonium nitrate were stored, Akiki said.

The arrests come as the country's central bank decided to freeze the accounts of the heads of the port and customs along with five others, according to a central bank directive seen by Reuters and confirmed by the central bank.

