Beirut explosion: Trump, Macron discuss sending immediate aid to Lebanese people

US President Donald Trump and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, discussed sending immediate aid to Lebanon after the Beirut explosions killed at least 140 people and wounded more than 5,000, a White House statement said.

The presidents expressed their deep sadness over the loss of life and devastation in Beirut and "the two leaders agreed to work together with international partners to provide immediate aid to the Lebanese people."

Macron went to Beirut Thursday, where he scolded Lebanese officials and said that "deep change" was needed. He also said that he was going to propose a "new political pact."

The statement added that Trump and Macron also discussed the importance of extending the UN arms embargo on Iran. The embargo is set to expire in October.

Last Update: Friday, 07 August 2020 KSA 19:21 - GMT 16:21