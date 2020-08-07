UNICEF estimates 80,000 children displaced after Beirut explosion

An estimated 80,000 children have become displaced due to the Beirut explosions that destroyed homes and buildings across the Lebanese capital, according to UNICEF.

“Over 300,000 people lost their homes and are now displaced. UNICEF estimates that nearly 80,000 are children. Children are likely to be among the casualties. Those who survived are traumatized and in shock,” a statement from UNICEF said.

On Tuesday, multiple explosions at the Port of Beirut tore across the city, with residents in Cyprus reporting they felt a tremor.

“Over the past 24 hours, UNICEF continued to coordinate closely with authorities and partners on the ground to respond to the urgent needs focusing on health, water and the wellbeing of children,” UNICEF Deputy Representative in Lebanon Violet Speek-Warnery said.

UNICEF said that at least 12 primary healthcare facilities, maternal, immunization and newborn centers in Beirut were impacted. At least one newborn died, according to the UN agency.

The children’s hospital in Karantina near the port had a specialized unit that cared for critical newborns. It has been destroyed, UNICEF said.

“The remaining operational hospitals are overstretched and have been depleted of critical medical supplies, both for emergency and COVID-19 response,” UNICEF said.

