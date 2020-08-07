World Food Programme will send wheat imports to Beirut after deadly port explosions

The World Food Programme plans to import wheat flour and grains for bakeries and mills to help protect against food shortages across Lebanon after a blast wrecked its main port in Beirut, the United Nations agency said on Friday.

“WFP is concerned that the explosion and the damage to the port will exacerbate an already grim food security situation - that has worsened because of the country’s profound financial crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic,” a spokeswoman said in notes prepared for a U.N. briefing in Geneva, adding it would be providing food parcels to thousands of families.



“WFP also stands ready to offer supply chain management and logistical support and expertise to Lebanon,” it said.

Last Update: Friday, 07 August 2020 KSA 11:55 - GMT 08:55