Beirut explosion: Three-year-old succumbs to injuries after surviving port blast

A three-year-old child died on Friday from injuries sustained by the deadly Beirut explosions that shook the Lebanese capital on Tuesday, Al Arabiya reported.

Alexandra Najar was badly hurt when the Port of Beirut exploded, killing at least 154 people and injuring more than 5,000 others.

On Friday night, news of her passing circulated online with dozens of people sending her family their condolences.

What a tragedy...



Alexandra Najjar died today from her wounds caused by the explosion at the port of #Beirut. She was only 3-year old.



Rest in peace, little angel 💔 pic.twitter.com/XO5JrpaI8s — Sarah Abdallah (@sahouraxo) August 7, 2020

Lebanon had already been suffering from an unprecedented economic crisis, heightened by the coronavirus pandemic, when the disaster happened.

Hundreds of thousands were left homeless across the capital when the explosion caused entire buildings to collapse and glass to shatter all over the streets.

The cause of the explosion in Beirut is still under investigation but initial reports indicated that 2,750 tonnes of the industrial chemical ammonium nitrate were stored in the warehouse that blew up.

