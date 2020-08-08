Demonstrators take to streets of Beirut to protest govt handling of port explosion

Hundreds of Lebanese protesters flocked to the streets of Beirut on Saturday afternoon to demonstrate against the government's handling of the port explosion on August 4 that killed at least 158 people.
Watch: Demonstrators in #Lebanon's capital city #Beirut clash with security forces during protests against the government's handling of the massive port explosion that killed over 150 people on August 4. https://t.co/nonU2MoXb0 pic.twitter.com/s9NN8aSBYu— Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 8, 2020
