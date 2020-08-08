NEWS
Demonstrators take to streets of Beirut to protest govt handling of port explosion

Demonstrators gather as tear gas is fired by security forces during a protest near the parliament following Tuesday's blast, in Beirut. (Reuters)
Tamara Abueish, Al Arabiya English Saturday 08 August 2020
Hundreds of Lebanese protesters flocked to the streets of Beirut on Saturday afternoon to demonstrate against the government's handling of the port explosion on August 4 that killed at least 158 people.

The demonstrators clashed with security forces who fired tear gas at the crowd in an attempt to disperse them.

Riot police had started firing tear gas at the demonstrators after they tried to break through a barrier to get to the parliament building in central Beirut, an Al Arabiya correspondent confirmed.

More than 6,000 others were injured in the capital on Tuesday when a warehouse storing 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate exploded after catching on fire.

The blast destroyed entire buildings and shattered windows, leaving around 300,000 people in Beirut homeless.

-Developing

Last Update: Saturday, 08 August 2020 KSA 16:56 - GMT 13:56

