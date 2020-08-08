NEWS
MIDDLE EAST

French President Macron will co-host with UN Lebanon donors' conference: Officials

A Lebanese youth hugs French President Emmanuel Macron during a visit to the Gemmayzeh neighbourhood, which has suffered extensive damage due to a massive explosion in the Lebanese capital, on August 6, 2020. (AFP)
Reuters, Paris Saturday 08 August 2020
French President Emmanuel Macron will host a donor conference for Lebanon via video-link on Sunday, his office said, as countries mobilize to help rebuild Beirut after this week’s massive blast.

The conference, which will be co-chaired by the United Nations, will seek pledges from participants including US President Donald Trump. It is expected to decide how to distribute the aid so it benefits the people directly.

Macron, who visited Beirut on Thursday, promised angry Lebanese crowds that aid to rebuild the city ravaged by Tuesday’s huge explosion would not fall into “corrupt hands.”

Last Update: Saturday, 08 August 2020 KSA 11:32 - GMT 08:32

