Lebanese army drives protesters out of ministry buildings amid Beirut demonstrations

“The vicinity of the Ministry of Foreign Affair has now been cleared of protesters, and the army has followed a group that hurled rocks,” LBCI added. However, a few protesters remain inside the ministry’s building.
Thousands of protesters had gathered in the streets of Beirut to voice their anger at the political elite they hold accountable for turning the capital into a disaster zone.
A group led by retired Lebanese army officers stormed the foreign ministry building and put up banners that read “capital of the revolution” and “Beirut is a demilitarized city.” They also burned a picture of Lebanese President Michel Aoun.