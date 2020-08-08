Lebanese father and daughter shot dead in Tehran: Iran media

A Lebanese man and his daughter were shot dead in the Iranian capital Tehran Friday evening, the semi-official Fars news agency reported citing locals.
The bodies of the Lebanese nationals were found in a car around 9 p.m. local time, Fars reported citing eyewitnesses.
Iranian authorities are yet to comment on the matter.
Earlier, reports emerged on social media that two Lebanese nationals were shot several times while in their vehicle by an unknown gunman on a motorcycle.
Tehran-based journalist Hossein Dalirian, close to Iran’s security apparatus, tweeted that the two Lebanese nationals were “assassinated” in Pasdaran avenue, north of the capital Tehran.
Other social media users from Tehran said the home of the family of slain Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes is in the same area.
Al-Mohandes was killed alongside Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in a US airstrike at Baghdad’s international airport on January 3.
