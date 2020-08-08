NEWS
MIDDLE EAST

Lebanon's Aoun, UK's Johnson discuss humanitarian aid after deadly Beirut explosions

A partial view of the devastated Beirut port is pictured from the nearby neighbourhood of Mar Mikaehl on August 6, 2020, two days after a massive blast there shook the Lebanese capital. (AFP)
Reuters, London Saturday 08 August 2020
Text size A A A

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Saturday discussed Lebanon’s urgent humanitarian, medical and reconstruction needs following Tuesday’s devastating blast at Beirut port.

“President Aoun thanked the UK for the support provided to date, including the release of 5 million pounds ($6.5 million) in emergency funding and deployment of HMS Enterprise,” Johnson’s office said in a statement.

“With Lebanon facing threats from a financial crisis, coronavirus and the effects of this tragic blast, they agreed to work with international partners to ensure the country’s long-term recovery and rehabilitation.

Read more:

Beirut explosion: More than 60 people still missing after blast, says ministry

Lebanon’s Kataeb party announces resignation of three MPs

Lebanon braces for second coronavirus wave as protests planned after Beirut explosion

SHOW MORE
Last Update: Saturday, 08 August 2020 KSA 14:16 - GMT 11:16

MOST POPULAR

DAY WEEK

OPINION

SHOW MORE
More in OPINION

EDITOR’S CHOICE

Top