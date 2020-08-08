Suicide car bomb explodes near Somali military base

A Somali police officer says a suicide bomber has detonated an explosives-laden vehicle at the gates of a military base in Somalia’s capital.
Col. Ahmed Muse says the bomber struck the 12th April Army Brigade base near the newly reopened sports stadium in Warta-Nabadda district.
There is no immediate word on casualties.
Witnesses say ambulance sirens can be heard as police cordon off the scene. Huge clouds of smoke are billowing.
Last Update: Saturday, 08 August 2020 KSA 11:43 - GMT 08:43