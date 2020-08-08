Beirut explosion: Trump tells Lebanon's Aoun that he will attend aid conference

US President Donald Trump told his Lebanese counterpart Michel Aoun Friday that he would attend the international aid conference organized by France after the deadly Beirut explosions.

"President Trump confirmed to Aoun that he would participate in the Paris conference, which French President Emmanuel Macron proposed to help Lebanon," a statement from Aoun's office said.

Trump offered his condolences and reaffirmed that Washington would stand by Lebanon and would send urgent assistance to Lebanon, the statement added.

President Trump assured President Aoun during their phone call that he will participate in the Paris International Conference to support Lebanon in the aftermath of the explosion that was called for by President Emmanuel Macron @POTUS @LBpresidency @Elysee @WhiteHouse https://t.co/kmdwuAxEO2 — Embassy Of Lebanon, Washington, D.C (@LebEmbassyUS) August 7, 2020

On Thursday, Macron visited the Lebanese capital and walked through the destroyed streets and buildings. He said he would organize an international aid conference to garner immediate assistance for the Lebanese people. Macron promised that aid would not go to "corrupt hands," as hundreds of protesters called for him not to deal with the Lebanese government.

The Lebanese political elite has long been seen as corrupt with the state unable to provide basic services and needs to the Lebanese citizens.

