US President Trump will host Iraq’s PM at White House on August 20

US President Donald Trump will host a visit of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi to the White House on August 20 to discuss challenges posed by the coronavirus pandemic as well as security, energy and economic issues, the White House said in statement on Friday.



Al-Kadhimi took office in April, becoming the third Iraq head of state in a chaotic 10-week period that followed months of deadly protests in the country, which has been exhausted by decades of sanctions, war, corruption and economic challenges.

Last Update: Saturday, 08 August 2020 KSA 04:59 - GMT 01:59