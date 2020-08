Social media users shared videos of a bride and groom posing for wedding pictures being swept away by the deadly Beirut explosion that shook the Lebanese capital on Tuesday.

The video shows how the couple looks up when noises are heard, before the window displays of the store they were standing in front of shatter and they duck for cover.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The footage then shows clouds of dust in the air, debris on the street and people running away.

Other videos shared online showed another newly-wed bride who was also posing in her wedding gown in the streets of Beirut being swept away by the blast.

Watch: A bride posing for wedding photos in downtown #Beirut is hit by the force of the explosion in the city's port. The blast has killed over 100 people and destroyed buildings across the city.https://t.co/8qJIw6e7tA pic.twitter.com/NHEERdQ7UB — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 5, 2020

Lebanon, a country already reeling from an unprecedented economic crisis, and a surge in coronavirus infections, was struck by the massive explosion at the Port of Beirut on Tuesday which killed at least 154 people and injured more than 5,000.

The blast was so intense it smashed masonry, shattered windows, sucked furniture out of apartments onto the streets and left almost 300,000 people in disaster-stricken Beirut without homes fit to live in, according to Lebanese officials.

Read more:

Beirut explosion: France’s Macron interfering in Lebanese affairs, says Iran official

Fire, blast, mushroom smoke cloud, wreckage: Timeline of Beirut explosion footage

Beirut explosion: Hezbollah ‘categorically denies’ storing arms at blast site

Watch: Beirut blast sweeps away bride posing for wedding day in Lebanon

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading your web browser

Last Update: Saturday, 08 August 2020 KSA 00:03 - GMT 21:03