Wife of Dutch ambassador to Lebanon dies of injuries caused by Beirut explosion

The wife of the Dutch ambassador to Lebanon died on Saturday after being seriously injured in the massive explosion that tore through Beirut’s port on Tuesday, the Dutch Foreign Ministry said.
It is with profound dismay that we must report the death of our colleague Hedwig Waltmans-Molier in Beirut. Ministers Blok and Kaag have offered their condolences to the family for this heavy loss.— Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs 🇳🇱 (@DutchMFA) August 8, 2020
Last Update: Saturday, 08 August 2020 KSA 12:52 - GMT 09:52