Wife of Dutch ambassador to Lebanon dies of injuries caused by Beirut explosion

The wife of the Dutch envoy to Lebanon, Hedwig Waltmans-Molier, who died of injuries caused by the Beirut blast. (Twitter)
Reuters, Amsterdam  Saturday 08 August 2020
The wife of the Dutch ambassador to Lebanon died on Saturday after being seriously injured in the massive explosion that tore through Beirut’s port on Tuesday, the Dutch Foreign Ministry said.

Hedwig Waltmans-Molier, 55, was injured by the explosion as she stood next to her husband, ambassador Jan Waltmans, in the living room of their house in Beirut, the ministry said.

Tuesday’s blast caused extensive damage to the Dutch embassy, injuring four other people connected to it.

Last Update: Saturday, 08 August 2020 KSA 12:52 - GMT 09:52

