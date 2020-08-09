Aid for the Lebanese people ‘not under control of Lebanon govt:’ US official

US aid will go to the Lebanese residents and will “not be under the control of the Lebanese government,” a senior US official said Sunday.

“Our humanitarian aid will reach the Lebanese residents and Lebanese people, who are the ones in need of it. And [this aid] will not be under the control of the Lebanese government,” US Agency for International Development (USAID) acting administrator John Barsa told Al Hurra.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Al Arabiya English first reported that Barsa would visit Beirut after large parts of the Lebanese capital were demolished in the explosions at the Port of Beirut last Tuesday.

Barsa confirmed his trip to Al Hurra.

Read more:

Hezbollah’s continued destructive hegemony raises concerns for all: Saudi FM

Beirut explosion: Lebanese protesters clash with police in second day of demos

Multiple Lebanese officials resign after Beirut explosion

Medical assistance will also arrive in Beirut during Barsa’s trip. He revealed that this aid would go to several hospitals, including Rizk Hospital, which is part of the Lebanese American University. Assistance will also be delivered to the American University of Beirut – Medical Center (AUBMC).

Barsa said Sunday that Washington was listening and hearing the voice of the Lebanese people who have been demanding an end to rampant corruption and government that listens to their demands.

Protesters took the streets over the weekend, venting their frustration at the country’s ruling elite.

Clashes between protesters and security forces led to deaths and injuries across Beirut.

Last Update: Sunday, 09 August 2020 KSA 20:52 - GMT 17:52