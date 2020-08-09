Beirut explosion: Donors promise ‘major’ humanitarian aid for Lebanon

World powers agreed on Sunday to provide “major resources” to help Beirut recover from the massive explosion that destroyed swathes of the Lebanese capital, pledging not to let its people down.
The “assistance should be timely, sufficient, and consistent with the needs of the Lebanese people ... and directly delivered to the Lebanese population, with utmost efficiency and transparency,” the communique stated.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
It did not give a figure for the pledges made.
Lebanon’s partners were ready to support the country’s longer-term economic recovery and required that Lebanon’s leaders committed fully to the reforms expected by their people, it added.
Read more:
Lebanese protesters clash with police in second day of demos
Beirut explosion: Fourth plane carrying aid from Saudi Arabia arrives in Lebanon
Multiple Lebanese officials resign after Beirut explosion
SHOW MORE
Last Update: Sunday, 09 August 2020 KSA 19:28 - GMT 16:28