Beirut explosion: Fourth plane carrying aid from Saudi Arabia arrives in Lebanon 

The fourth Saudi Arabian relief plane arrived in Lebanon carrying aid for victims of the deadly Beirut port explosion that took place on August 4, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Sunday.

The plane, operated by the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief), includes 90 tons of medicines, burn treatment supplies, intravenous fluids, masks, sanitizers, and surgical sutures, SPA said.

KSrelief aid plane arrives in Lebanon. (SPA)

It also included food baskets, flour, dates, and shelter kits, which volunteers at KSrelief distributed to families of the victims of the horrific blast.

Food baskets, bread, and cartons of dates and milk were distributed to 500 families, SPA reported.

KSrelief volunteers hand out aid packages to Lebanese people in need. (SPA)

The Kingdom has sent 290 tons of items to help those affected by the disaster that left at least 158 people dead and over 6,000 others injured.

The aid comes as an extension of Saudi Arabia’s efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to the people of Lebanon.

Large parts of the Lebanese capital were destroyed when a warehouse storing 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate exploded after catching on fire.

The explosion had demolished entire buildings and shattered windows, leaving around 300,000 people in Beirut homeless.

Last Update: Sunday, 09 August 2020 KSA 17:29 - GMT 14:29