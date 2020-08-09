Beirut explosion: Lebanese protesters clash with police in second day of demos

Protesters hurl stones at police blocking a road near Lebanon’s parliament in the second day of demonstrations against the government in anger over the deadly port explosion less than a week ago, according to a Reuters reporter.
A Reuters correspondent said hundreds were converging on amain square where thousands of Lebanese protested on Saturday against a political elite they blame for the country's economic and political woes.
"We want to destroy and kill the government. They gave us no jobs nor rights," said Nissan Ghrawi, a 19-year old unemployed demonstrator.
Last Update: Sunday, 09 August 2020 KSA 19:08 - GMT 16:08